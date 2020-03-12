The Harwood girls’ varsity basketball team took home the gold at last night’s, March 11, Division 2 semifinals game against North Country. The Highlanders won with a final score of 47-27, securing their spot in the championship game. Top scorers for the Harwood Highlanders were Tanum Nelson with 21 points, Emma Ravelin with 11, Ella Gannon with seven points and Mia Cooper with six. From the North Country Falcons, top scorers were McKenna Marsh with 13 points and Riann Fortin with seven points.

The Harwood varsity basketball team is scheduled to play Fair Haven for the championship on Saturday, March 14. However, these details may change as the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) postpones and reschedules games due to coronavirus. The VPA has already postponed Division 1 and Division 3 basketball games until further notice. Check www.valleyreporter.com and The Valley Reporter Facebook page for scheduling updates.