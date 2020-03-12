A victory for the Harwood varsity boys’ ice hockey team at the Gutterson Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 11, secured the Highlanders’ first state title in 15 years. The Harwood Highlanders took on the Milton Yellow Jackets for the Division 2 championship and won in overtime with a final score of 3-2.

Harwood boys celebrate their Championship win against Milton. Photo HU Boosters

The teams were tied in overtime when Harwood’s Skylar Platt scored the winning goal. Platt skated by two Milton defenders before shooting the final goal, sending the Harwood team and fans reeling in celebration.

Even before securing the championship, coach Jacob Grout spoke fondly about his team’s performance this season. “It’s been a dream season, really. I can’t say enough good things about these guys.”