Recreation is more important than ever during this COVID-19 pandemic. As people find their daily schedules and social outlets suspended, strive to balance kids’ homeschooling and endless Zoom meetings or work essential jobs to keep the state healthy and basic services running, everyone still needs to breathe fresh air, offload some stress and enjoy the first days of spring.

The Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) wants to make it easier for people to get outside by providing information and a comprehensive guide to recreation sites and opportunities in the Mad River Valley during COVID-19. For detailed information, visit www.mrvrd.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

In Governor Scott’s March 13 executive order, which closed schools and nonessential businesses, and in his ensuing Stay Home/Stay Safe addendum, the governor recognized the value of recreation to Vermonters’ well-being. While recreation is one valid reason for leaving home, he noted that people must recreate differently: Closer to home, with family members or alone, and taking care to keep a safe physical distance from others.

In recognition of these circumstances, several state agencies and leading trail recreation organizations went one step further to close a number of Vermont’s statewide and regional trail systems. While many trail systems are usually closed during mud season anyway, these special rules are in place until further notice, when COVID-19 restrictions are eased. This important decision to close trail networks ensures people won’t use areas that haven’t been readied with spring trail maintenance, be tempted to travel further from home, or possibly strain emergency services that need to focus on fighting back COVID-19. Trail closures in The Valley include the Mad River Rider’s network, the Catamount Trail and the Long Trail and its side trails.

Where does that leave people when they need to get out of the house? Locally there are some good options, from walking dirt roads, exploring along local trails stewarded by the Mad River Path or stepping into the woods in local town forests. For a complete list of trails in the Mad River Valley and their status, visit www.trailfinder.info. Trails can be searched by open or closed.

People are asked to adhere to the following guidelines when outside:

Respect others and responsibly follow social distancing guidelines (6 feet or more). If a parking area is full, go elsewhere or return later. Treat public and private lands with equal respect. Ask permission to use private lands or neighborhood trails. Share appreciation to landowners and offer to assist with maintenance, when conditions enable this. Stay off trails or land that is wet or muddy. Head to a dirt road or sidewalk.

Community access to recreational trails and sites is subject to change and will be impacted by reports of unsafe use. Furthermore, trail maintenance, unless an emergency, is currently not allowed by the Governor’s stay-at-home orders, so please stay extra vigilant when using trails and pathways.