Twenty-four and one-half years? The Mad Dash was prepared for a 25th anniversary celebration; then the pandemic hit. Facing the uncertainty and possible cancellation, the Mad Dash chose to persevere and host its first virtual event, saving the 25th anniversary for 2021. For the past 24 years, runners and walkers alike have enjoyed participating in the Mad Dash which benefits the Mad River Path Association. This year participating by running (or walking) individually will still take place.

The Mad Dash normally takes place over the Columbus Day weekend and attracts over 750 participants. As a virtual event, participants can pick and choose a day and time to run or walk a 5k or 10k. For those looking for a measured course, Harwood Union High School will be newly marked. The course markings will be in place by September 1. The course is laid out on the trails used by their cross-country team and winds through wooded areas that is marked and measured. Participants can start their own timing and enter the information on the Mad Dash website.

Registration fees will let participants raise additional funds for the Mad River Path Association. Along with registration, Mad Dash shirts and Mad Path hats are available as well.

For those living in the Mad River Valley, just visiting or from out-of-state this event is open for all; joining hundreds of others that take advantage of the wonderful local path system.

For registration and event information, go to www.runsignup.com/maddash. For information about the Mad River Path, go to www.madriverpath.org.