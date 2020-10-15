Hunters who harvest a deer during Vermont’s October 24 and 25 youth and novice deer weekend are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 17 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.

“We encourage hunters to bring their deer to one of these biological reporting stations so they can directly contribute to deer management in Vermont,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader Nick Fortin. “Examining deer during this weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks. Biologists will be able to collect data on age, weight and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.”

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will have personnel at the 17 biological reporting stations listed below between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. (unless the store closes earlier) for youth and novice weekend, October 24 and 25.

A resident or nonresident 15 years old or younger on the weekend of the hunt and who has successfully completed a hunter education course must purchase a hunting license and obtain a free youth weekend deer tag. The requirements apply to all interested young hunters, including the children of landowners.

A resident or nonresident 16 years old or older on the weekend of the hunt who previously completed a hunter education course and who has purchased their first ever hunting license within the 12 months prior to the novice weekend must obtain a free novice weekend deer tag. The requirements apply to all participating novice hunters, including novice hunters who are also landowners.

In both cases, the hunter must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 years of age who holds a Vermont hunting license. The adult may accompany up to two youth or novice hunters. The law requires the accompanying adult to have direct control and supervision of the hunters, including the ability to see and communicate without the aid of artificial devices such as radios or binoculars.

Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during the youth and novice deer hunt weekend, and the hunters are encouraged to secure permission well in advance.

A youth or novice hunter may take one deer of either sex on the October 24 and 25 weekend and the antler restriction that applies in other deer seasons does not apply.

Violation of the youth and novice deer hunting rules can result in a doubled fine that is assessed against the accompanying adult.

The biological reporting stations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24 and 25:

Business Name ADDRESS TOWN R&L Archery 70 Smith Street Barre Buck Stop Mini Mart 7373 Main Street Bennington West Enosburg Country Store 2394 West Enosburg Road Enosburg Falls Guilford Country Store *Saturday only* 475 Coolidge Highway Guilford Riteway Sports, Inc 241 Wolcott Street Hardwick M&R Guns & Ammo 79 Gore Road Highgate Bob’s Quick Stop 6196 Route 14 Irasburg Jericho General Store 53 Vermont 15 Jericho Lead & Tackle 31 Middle Street Lyndon Rack N Reel 5343, Ethan Allen Highway New Haven Buxton’s Country Store 499 Main Street Orwell Keith’s Country Store 4085, Route7 Pittsford Cones Point General Store 3816 Route 30 S. Poultney Singleton’s Store *Sunday only* 356 Main Street Proctorsville Tracy’s Midway 5326 VT Route 14 Sharon Windsor Fire Department 29 Union Street Windsor

Information about Vermont’s deer hunting rules is available on Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).