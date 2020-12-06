After delaying the 2020 Wall of Fame induction ceremony last spring, Sugarbush will host the event virtually on Saturday, December 12, at 5 p.m. The virtual event will be hosted through Zoom and is free and open to the public. Participants can join through the event listing located on Sugarbush’s events calendar or through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89300375008.

Sugarbush’s Wall of Fame recognizes some of the most significant contributors to the Sugarbush experience from 1958 to the present. The Sugarbush Wall of Fame was established during the 2018/19 season as part of the resort’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The Sugarbush Wall of Fame recognition is awarded annually to those who have made a significant contribution to “cultivating a spirit of lifelong adventure and camaraderie among Sugarbush staff, guests and the community.” The Wall of Fame review committee met last week to review a number of strong nominations. While last year’s inaugural celebration inducted 10 members to the 2019 Wall of Fame, going forward, the committee has been charged with selecting, on average, two members annually.

After much discussion, Wall of Fame inductees for 2020 were decided and are as follows: Henri Borel, Sigi Grottendorfer and Guy Ludwig Laudisi.

Henri Borel is the founder and co-owner of Chez Henri Restaurant, the bistro that has operated in Sugarbush Village since Christmas of 1964. Chez Henri has been a cornerstone of the Sugarbush experience, serving fondue, escargot and other French fare to guests from Olympian Stein Eriksen to Yoko Ono and more. Chez Henri earned a reputation for night life, hosting wild parties in the Back Room in the early days of disco. The Back Room still lights up for the occasional birthday party. Perhaps more than anything, Henri is recognized for his positive and welcoming spirit, as well as his infectious love of skiing.

Sigi Grottendorfer served as the director of Sugarbush Ski School for 30 years, taking the helm from Olympian Stein Eriksen. Grottendorfer is credited with founding the Centered Skiing movement with Denise McCluggage, a fellow instructor and nationally-recognized sports writer. For many years, Grottendorfer led a large group of Sugarbush instructors down to Portillo, Chile, in the summer months to continue their professional instruction.

Guy Ludwig “Luddy” Laudisi is credited with introducing countless friends to Sugarbush over the past 40 years. Laudisi began coming to Sugarbush in the 1970s, traveling from New York City on weekends and eventually purchasing a home here in the 1980s. Laudisi fell in love with Sugarbush and devoted his weekends to sharing that love with his large circle of friends, teaching them how to ski and introducing them to The Valley. Laudis began his media career as a host of his own radio show at the University of Michigan while in college. He went on to work as a writer for WABC in New York City, and then for the Johnny Carson Show. Laudisi became an executive producer for NBC’s Today Show, where he remained for over 20 years. Laudisi was able to share his love for Sugarbush in his work for NBC, playing an integral role in the live broadcast of the Today Show at Sugarbush in February of 2008.

Those selected for the Sugarbush Wall of Fame will be commemorated permanently on the Wall of Fame in the Gate House Lodge, designed by Sparky Potter and Wood & Wood.

