Harwood boys’ hockey team celebrates victory over Brattleboro

On Saturday, February 27, the Harwood varsity boys’ hockey team beat Brattleboro 6-4, and Harwood player Finn O’Hara recorded his 100th point.

Six different players scored goals for Harwood that game, including Jacob Green, assisted by Tyson Sylvia and Skylar Platt; Jonathan O'Brien, assisted by Tanner Woodard; Skylar Platt, assisted by Finn O'Hara and Jonathan O’Brien; Finn O'Hara, assisted by Skylar Platt; Tanner Woodard, assisted by Finn O’Hara; and Finn O’Hara with an unassisted open net goal.

“This game was a big test for us,” said coach Shawn Thompson. “It was a physical game between two talented teams, the boys stayed disciplined and focused on putting the puck in the net. Our passing was much improved from the previous game.”

“I felt like we let our foot off the gas pedal a bit in the third period when we were ahead 5-2,” Thompson continued. “We need to keep up the high level of play and continue our momentum into the next game.”

The boys were supposed to play St Johnsbury on March 3; however, St Johnsbury is now in quarantine. “We are waiting to hear back from a couple other teams to see if we can have an opponent. Our last two games are also against teams that are currently in quarantine, so those are up in the air. We are in contact with many other schools to make sure we have teams to play to finish out the regular season,” said Thompson.

As for watching O’Hara score his 100th point, Thompson said, “It’s amazing to see him hitting 100 points four games into his junior year. We all know Finn can score goals, but he’s also a playmaker at heart.”

Harwood girls’ hockey team beats Middlebury in close game

On Saturday, February 27, the Harwood girls’ varsity ice hockey team earned a 4-3 win over Middlebury.

Harwood’s Louisa Thomsen scored the first of her three goals early the first period. Harwood’s Rachel Fernandez scored in the second period, with an assist from Clara Griffin, to earn a 2-0 lead against the Tigers.

Middlebury’s Patience Hanley scored shortly after Fernandez in the second period, closing the gap to 2-1. Harwood brought the score to 3-1 with a goal in the middle of the period, and Middlebury’s Ella Tucker scored for the Tigers with an assist from Lily Finn near the end of the second period, bringing the score to 3-2.

The girls tied up in the third period as Middlebury’s Patience Hanley scored almost two minutes into the third period. Finally, Thomsen shot the game-winner 37 seconds later.

In the goal for Harwood, Jordan Hunter had 26 saves. Middlebury goalie Lydia Deppman finished with 21 saves.

“The team worked hard to keep the game style simple,” said Harwood assistant coach Katie Martin.

The girls will host South Burlington at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Harwood girls’ basketball loses to Middlebury

On Tuesday, March 2, the Harwood varsity girls’ basketball team suffered its second consecutive loss of the season. The girls lost 45-39 against Middlebury on their home court. “It was a well-fought game,” said coach Tom Young. “We were up seven points at half time. But our defense let up a good amount of points second half.”

Young pointed out that with over half the team being new players this year, some of the girls are still learning to fit into their new roles. “Some are coming from JV to varsity. Some are going from the bench to starting. They are all adjusting to new expectations,” said Young.

Big scorers for Harwood during the game included Ashley Proteau with 13 points and Emma Ravelin with nine points.

The team’s next game will be at Northfield on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Vergennes defeats Harwood boys’ basketball team

On Monday, March 1, the Harwood boys’ varsity basketball team played and lost to Vergennes 59-45. “It was a tough loss,” said coach Jay Bellows. “The game was close until the last three minutes.”

Big scorers for Harwood included Isaiah Washington, who led the way with nine points, followed by Cooper Olney and Chris James who had seven apiece, followed by Sawyer Simmons with six points, and Tobey Bellows and Jasper Koliba with five each.

“They kept the game close and had several opportunities to go ahead, but just couldn’t convert on open shots,” said Bellows.

The boys’ next game will be at Harwood on Thursday, March 4, at 6 p.m. against U-32.