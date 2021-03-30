Dominic Moreno is the new head coach for the Harwood Highlanders baseball program this spring.

“I am pleased to announce that we have offered the position of varsity baseball coach to Dominic Moreno, and he has enthusiastically accepted. As always, I am excited to have a Harwood graduate return to their program, school and community to give back and coach the next generation,” said Chris Langevin, Harwood athletic director.

“The excitement and passion with which Dom talks about baseball and how it helped mold him into the person he is today is incredible, and I can’t wait to see what he does with the program.”

Moreno was a 2014 graduate of Harwood Union High School, where he played soccer (one year), cross-country running (one year), and basketball and baseball for all four years.

“I am very excited to have this opportunity to coach varsity baseball at Harwood Union. Baseball has always been a very important part of my life, from my parents and siblings teaching me how to play, all the way to playing under coach [Mitch] Casey, it has given me great friends, mentors and countless memories over the years,” Moreno said, “I look forward to continue and build on the success this program has seen under coach Casey. I hope to have an impact not only on the program here at Harwood Union but also on the baseball leagues around the Harwood community.

Moreno will be taking over for longtime Highlander baseball coach, Mitch Casey, who stepped down this winter after 26 years in charge. This will be the first baseball season at Harwood since 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic halted last year’s spring sports season. In 2019, the Highlanders made it to the Division 2 semifinals, before losing to Otter Valley, 6-1. Moreno will be looking to lead Harwood back to the Division 2 baseball championships for the first time since 2014.