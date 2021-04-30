Sugarbush Resort is planning to spin the lifts for one final weekend on May 1 and 2. The resort expects to run the Valley House Quad from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, accessing Stein’s Run and Coffee Run. All Sugarbush and Ikon passes will be valid this weekend, including midweek passes like the Boomer Pass.

Once skiers and riders get their fill of spring bumps, Rumble’s Bistro & Bar will be serving up pint specials from Vermont breweries including Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Switchback Brewing Company, Zero Gravity Craft Brewery and Fiddlehead Brewing Company. Additionally, Lawson’s will be on site with plenty of fun giveaways.

In keeping with the spring skiing spirit, Sugarbush’s guest services desk will also be handing out swag (while supplies last) for anyone that shows up in fun spring skiing attire and checks in at the desk in their costume.

2021-22 season passes remain on sale through May 5 and those that purchase for next season can ski and ride free this weekend.

For more information on this final weekend, visit Sugarbush’s snow report.