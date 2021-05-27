On Tuesday, May 18, the Harwood track and field team hosted a home meet. The girls’ varsity team tied for first place in the meet with Montpelier High School, with both teams scoring 56 points, with Oxbow scoring 36. On the boys’ side, Montpellier took first place with 76 points followed by Harwood with 41 points and Oxbow with 34.

Harwood recognized senior athletes Hadley Kielich, Katie Rush and Ty Silveira. Hadley set a season record (19.57 sec) in the 100m hurdles placing second and fourth in the 100m dash. Katie was a member of all of the relay teams. The 4x800 featuring Katie and juniors Britta Zetterstrom, Caelyn McDonough and Aliza Levey placed first with a time of 11:38.99. The 4x100m relay featured both Hadley and Katie accompanied by ninth-graders Scout Vitko and Janelle Hoskins also placed first in a time of 64.10. Closing out the girls’ relays, the 4x400m relay (Britta Zetterstrom, Scout Vitko, Katie Long and Katie Rush) placed second. Finally, senior Ty Silveira placed fourth in the 1500m run with a personal record of 5:04.99 and second in the 800m run again with a personal record of 2:28.55. Ty also competed in the 400m run placing second (62.16 sec) and was a member of the 4x400m relay team with junior Ebbe Lillis and ninth-graders Noah Rivera and Wyatt Popowicz placing fourth with a time of 4:41.25.

Other outstanding performances throughout the day include ninth-graders Hunter Bove and Jack Myers who placed fourth and fifth in the boys’ 100m dash and ninth-grader Scout Vitko who took sixth in the girls’ 100m dash. Ninth-grader Dylan Mauro placed first in the 110m hurdles with a personal record time of 21.86. Junior Ben White placed third in the 200m dash with a season record of 25.99sec and ninth-grader Katie Long placed sixth in the girls’ 200m with a personal record of 34.49. In the girls’ 1500m run, ninth-grader McKenna Paxman set a personal record of 2:35.82 placing first, followed closely by Britta Zetterstrom (2:38.26) in second and Aliza Levey in third (6:11.63).

In the 1500 on the boys’ side, Ebbe Lillis (4:36.3) had a dramatic finish against Montpelier’s Avery Smart (4:36.1) taking second by a hair. Ebbe returned to the 3000m run and this time took first with a time of 10:20.7. On the girls’ side junior Caelyn McDonough placed first in the 3000m run followed by ninth-grader Rowan Clough in second.

Finally, in the throws, Ben White took third in shot put throwing 7.23m and took second in the javelin with a throw of 26m. He was followed by Hunter Bove who took third in javelin with a throw of 22.8m. Junior Alice Lindsay placed fourth in the girls’ discus throwing 16.8m, setting a personal record. Ninth-grader Rowan Clough took third in girls’ javelin (14.16m) followed by junior Caelyn McDonough in fourth (13.20m).