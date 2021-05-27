Harwood boys’ tennis team loses to Middlebury, 7-0.

On Tuesday, May 25, the Harwood boys’ varsity tennis team lost 7-0 to Middlebury.

“We moved the line up around a little,” said coach Seth Mikle. “I’ve tried to get all members of the team some doubles play. It can be an important part of a young player’s development. Doubles will help them become a better singles player in the long run.”

Harwood girls’ tennis team plays well despite score

Harwood 1, Middlebury 6

On Tuesday, May 25, the Harwood girls’ varsity tennis team lost 6-1 to Middlebury.

“The Harwood girls’ varsity tennis team truly exemplified their strategic and technical growth on the courts in today’s competition with Middlebury,” said coach Jo Lynn Olster. “Each player was matched with a familiar opponent for whom they competed against earlier in the season.”

“It was beautiful tennis across all courts with graceful stroke work, diligent hit response and articulate placement. This, along with considerably extended rallies amongst all challengers which pushed endurance levels to untapped limits, truly rendered a successful outcome for our team,” said Lynn Olster, showing that the score was not reflective of the competition.

Harwood softball team suffers 14-2 loss this weekend

Harwood 2, Lamoille 14

On Saturday, May 22, the Harwood girls’ varsity softball team lost to Lamoille with a final score of 14-2. “Lamoille got the final run they needed to end the game in the bottom of the fifth inning,” said coach Kevin Van Schaick. “Team strikeouts totaled at four, and several fly-outs kept us from scoring. We had a couple of minor errors at exactly the wrong time!”

Harwood baseball team bests Lyndon

Harwood 7, Lyndon: 3

On Tuesday May 25, the Harwood boys’ varsity baseball team beat Lamoille 7-3. “We played a great game on defense; we had only one error in the field and Nic Moran pitched a great game for us going all seven innings,” said coach Dominic Moreno. “At the plate, we hit well and got runs in a few different innings and the scoring was topped off with a home run by Skylar Platt in the bottom of the 6th which was an exciting moment for Sky and the team.”

Harwood lacrosse team celebrates senior night

Harwood 3, Spaulding 17

On Monday, May 24, the Harwood girls’ varsity lacrosse team lost to Spaulding with a final score of 17-3. “We had a beautiful day to play our final home match and last home game for our four seniors Charlotte Cook, Liza Jernigan, Ingrid Lackey-Howell and Kaylee Cameron,” said coach Hillary Wheeler.

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to coach these four players this season, they have anchored our team from the start of our coaching back in 2019.The resilience, grit and determination they have each shown sets the tone for the future of Harwood lacrosse. We missed out on a year with these standouts, but we are fortunate to have had this season to see them shine,” she added. “We are proud of the commitment and dedication these seniors have shown to the Harwood lacrosse program and can't wait to see how they continue to crush it in the future.”

On the field, scorers for Harwood included Charlotte Cook, Anna Kudriatvetz and Ava Thurston. Harwood goalie Kaylee Cameron came up with 12 saves.

Harwood boys’ lacrosse team loses to Rice in close game

Harwood 11, Rice 13

On Tuesday, May 25, the Harwood boys’ varsity lacrosse team lost 13-11 to Rice. “You can only control what you can control!” said coach Russell Beilke. “Finn O’Hara once again had a incredible game with seven goals but it wasn’t enough to overcome a third-quarter penalty where rice scored three goals. Overall team, will have to get back to the chalkboard and see what strengths and weaknesses we will have against some of these teams.”