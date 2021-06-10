Harwood boys’ lacrosse defeats Colchester, 13-1

On Tuesday, the Harwood boys’ lacrosse team defeated Colchester 13-1 in the Division II playoff semifinals. They will next face Rice in the finals this Friday. The top scorer was Finn O’Hara, who finished the game with six.

Other scorers included Jordan Grimaldi, Jake Green and Jon O’Brien. The Highlanders’ goalkeeper, Addison Dietz, had 12 saves to his name. The upcoming game will take place at either Burlington or South Burlington High School. No. 2 seed Harwood goes into the contest with an 11 and 2 record, while No. 1 seed Rice remains undefeated at 12 and 0.

Boys' DII Lacrosse Championships

Friday, June 11 at 6 p.m.

South Burlington High School