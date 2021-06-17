The Harwood boys’ lacrosse team defeated Rice last Friday night, June 11, to take home the Division II championship. The Highlanders’ 11-7 victory ended Rice’s undefeated record which saw them seeded first this season with Harwood close behind. Three goals each by Cam Forbes and Jordan Grimaldi, two by Sawyer Simmons and Finn O’Hara, and one by Jake Green contributed to the win. Goalkeeper Addison Dietz also made 13 saves to keep Rice at bay. This game concludes the 20/21 season for Harwood athletics. When the team returned from the game on Friday event, Waterbury Fire Department volunteers mobilized three trucks at the I-89 off ramp to escort the bus through town where fans cheered from where they were lined up on Main Street, accompanied by passing cars honking their horns. Players got involved too, cheering out the windows as the bus made its way back to Harwood.

