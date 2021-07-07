The Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) is offering discount codes to Great Escape, Six Flags New England and Bromley this summer. The program is sponsored by the Vermont Recreation and Parks Association (VRPA), a statewide nonprofit, that helps recreation departments like the one in the Mad River Valley network and offer special programs like these park discounts. VRPA was also the source of the $10 bike helmet program, sponsored by the University of Vermont’s Medical School, that allowed MRVRD to get 113 bike helmets on local heads sold through the recreation district at the Waitsfield Farmers Market.

The discount program is for online ticket purchases only. For instance, Great Escape is offering a discount price of $25 per ticket plus a discount on parking and prepurchased Mega Meal Deals. Some discounts are dynamic, meaning the discount varies by day and the number of tickets sold. The codes and websites are as follows:

Code: VRPA21

Website: https://www.sixflags.com/greatescape

Code: VTREC2021

Website address: https://www.sixflags.com/newengland

Code: VTREC2021

Website: https://www.bromley.com/the-mountain/attractions/mountain-adventure-park/

“The Recreation District is very happy to offer these discounts to Valley residents, especially this summer after having missed so much in 2020 due to the pandemic. It’s a great time to get out and do the things you love, here in The Valley or beyond,” said Laura Arnesen, MRVRD director.

Arnesen reminded the community that at the 10-acre Mad River Park in Waitsfield organized games take precedence over pick-up games, but there is a lot of space for pick-up games, youth sports and camps. The fields are maintained and the pavilion is available to rent. Mad River Park is closed from sunset to sunrise, there is no overnight parking and no dogs are allowed.

With questions or to rent the fields or pavilion This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit the website, www.mrvrd.org.