Close to two dozen runners tested themselves on the Harwood trails on July 12. Although it was warm and sticky, runners commented on how much cooler it felt while running on the forested sections of the trail.

Competitors traveled from Boston, Massachusetts, and Long Island to participate in the third Fun Run of the summer.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Doran of Massapequa blazed the 3k course. He set a new course record of 13:30. The old course record was 16:00 and was held by Jonah Busker of Moretown. Doran’s 15-year-old sister Brooke Doran ran in a time of 16:03. She narrowly missed surpassing the old course record. Both run cross-country at their high school on Long Island.

Barb Cote, Duxbury, was first in the 30-plus category. Barb’s time was 23:42.

Harwood XC team co-captain Ebbe Lillis repeated as winner in the 5k race. Lillis ran the moderately hilly course in a time of 22:46. The Harwood senior set the course record last week with a time of 21:06.

Andrew Reid, Middlesex, placed second in the 5k with a time of 24:20. Harwood cross-country alum Jacob Pitman placed third in a time of 26:24.

Karissa McDonough, Waterbury Center, was the first female overall and first in the 30-plus category. Wendy Collins, Boston and Warren, was second in the women’s 30-plus category with a time of 31:13. Her husband Steve Collins was first in the 30-plus male category with a time of 30:40.

Heather Lessor and 2-year-old son Ryder were first in the chariot race with a time of 39:59

Fun Runs take place every Monday evening on the Harwood XC trails. Registration starts at 6 p.m. and the kids’ race begins at 6:30 followed by the 3k and 5k runs.

All proceeds are to benefit the HU XC team’s trip to Maine in October.