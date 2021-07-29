The Eastern States Cup returns to Sugarbush this summer after a year off in 2020. The mountain bike race will feature both an Enduro and Downhill event, both on Sunday, August 1.

Online registration is now closed, but on-site registration will be available, space permitting. The event will be feature amateur, pro and 12-and-under divisions for both men and women. High-end prizing will be awarded to top finishes after the fact, with no official in-person awards ceremony following the races.

All mountain bike terrain and the disc golf course will be closed to the public on both Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, August 1, though lift rides and the bungee trampoline will remain open.

Racers in either the Downhill or Enduro events will have all day Saturday to practice from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with additional practice for Downhill racers available on Sunday 9 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. The mountain is also open to the public for mountain biking on Thursday and Friday. The Enduro event will kick off on Sunday at 9 a.m. with the Downhill event following at 11 a.m.

Camping is available for race participants Friday through Sunday in Lot F at Lincoln Peak. Riders can stay one night or two nights. While port-a-lets will be onsite in the lot, there will not be any electrical or water hookups.

For additional information, visit www.sugarbush.com.