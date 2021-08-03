The Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) is supporting the 10th annual Mad Marathon as a sponsor of the relay event on September 12. The Mad Marathon relays provide a way for runners and walkers with all levels of training to experience the marathon. The MRVRD is encouraging residents and visitors alike to put a team together of family members, friends, work colleagues, school groups, sports teams, service clubs or really any collection of runners and walkers to be part of the Mad Marathon relays.

“The recreation district encourages health and recreation, but supporting our local economy is also a priority. Encouraging more relay teams is one way we can help the Mad Marathon continue to generate approximately $1.5 million in economic activity in The Valley. Keeping our local tourism-related businesses vibrant is how other towns have grown recreation,” said Laura Arnesen, executive director of the MRVRD.

As a way of incentivizing participation in the relay event, the MRVRD will recognize four relay teams and allow these winners to designate $250 to one of the MRVRD’s recreation partners. The categories for winning as a five- or two-person relay team are: fastest team, best costumes, best T-shirts or the biggest age difference between youngest and oldest runners: “Find yourself a ringer, get creative and build a team. We want people to have fun with this,” said Arnesen.

The four winning teams get to decide which of the recreation district partners will get a mini-grant of $250: Bill Koch League, Brooks Field, Couples Club, Mad River Basketball, Mad River Lacrosse, Mad River Little League, Mad River Path, Mad River Ridge Runners, Mad River Soccer, the Skatium or Warren Skate Park.

Runners of all abilities can participate in relay teams of five or two people. Legs for the five-person relay are: 3.6, 3.8, 4, 6.4 and 8.5 miles. The two-person relay has a first leg of 5.8 and then a final leg of 7.3 miles. The race begins and ends at the Mad River Green in Waitsfield. Relay teams will use their own transport to get to hand-over locations. To sign-up: www.madmarathon.com/shop by September 6, 2021.

Volunteers are needed for aid stations. Those who are not runners are asked to consider teaming up with another family or group to hand out water and cheer on the runners. For more information to host an aid station call Dori Ingalls at (802) 363-9863 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . With questions regarding the recreation district or the relay contest email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .