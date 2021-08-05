The Eastern States Cup Sugarbush Showdown series this past Sunday, August 1, featured both enduro and downhill mountain bike races. The enduro race saw 274 competitors, a record turnout at Sugarbush, with the downhill race including an impressive 121 racers. Sugarbush sponsored riders, Steve Estabrook and Isaac Allaire, both competed in the “pro” division and podiumed with Estabrook placing first in both the enduro and downhill while Allaire finished third in the enduro and sixth in the downhill.

Advertisement

Enduro:

Pro Men:

1. Steve Estabrook

2. Adam Morse

3. Isaac Allaire

Pro Women:

1. Mazie Hayden

2. Sarah Howerter

3. Kale Cushman

Steve Estabrook, left, took first place in the enduro and downhill pro division and Isaac Allaire, right, placed third in the enduro pro division at the Eastern States Cup held at Sugarbush on August 1. Photos: John Bleh.

Downhill:

Pro Men:

1. Steve Estabrook

2. Dylan Conte

3. Matt Driscoll

Pro Women:

1. Mazie Hayden

2. Riley Miller

3. Katlin Parenteau

For full results, visit www.easternstatescup.com/results. For more information on mountain biking at Sugarbush, visit www.sugarbush.com.