This Monday, August 2, 2021, saw the weekly fun run hosted by the Harwood cross-country team take place once again. The Harwood trails saw a break from the rain and muck and the dozen or so runners of this week enjoyed a cool evening in the sun.

This week saw a father-son duo from Fayston sweep first place for each of their respective races. The father, Peter Pomerantz, who ran the 5K, finished in a time of 24 minutes and 42 seconds, while Quinn Pomerantz finished first in the 3K.

The racers completed the 5K course in clusters. Closing the curtain for the fun run on Monday evening was Rye MacCurtain and Noah Rivera, both of Waterbury and both finishing at a time of 39 minutes and 4 seconds. Just behind them was Ebbe Lillis, of Waterbury Center, finishing at 39 minutes and 15 seconds.

Fun Runs take place every Monday evening on the Harwood XC trails. Registration starts at 6 p.m. The kids’ race begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the 3K and 5K runs.