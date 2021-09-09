After a year delay, Mad Marathon runners, their families, friends and support crews are arriving in the Mad River Valley, not only to enjoy their run on Sunday, but also to take part in three days of events.

The weekend launches tomorrow, Friday, September 10, with registration and an EXPO at race headquarters, The Waitsfield Inn, from 4 to 6 p.m. Lawson’s Finest Concert on the Mad River Green kicks off at 6 p.m. with The Grift. Worthy Burger Too will be on hand offering a variety of food and beverages. This free community event is family and dog friendly and race organizers welcome the Mad River to meet visiting runners.

“Our continued sponsorship of the Mad Marathon is a wonderful collaboration,” said Karen Lawson of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “It aligns with our core commitment to promote and enhance quality Mad River Valley recreational experiences. It’s also a great opportunity to showcase our beautiful valley to the Marathon guests.”

Race registration and an EXPO continue Saturday, September 11, at The Waitsfield Inn from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to COVID-related concerns both the Saturday Kids Rainbow Run and the Mad Mile have been canceled this year. They will be back for the July 2022 event.

Also Saturday, along with the Waitsfield Farmers Market, Mad Carbo dinners will be hosted around The Valley at: Lawson’s Finest Liquids-Taproom, Worthy Burger Too, Rumble’s Bistro, Castlerock Pub, Tucker Hill Inn, Hyde Away, Big Picture Theater & Cafe, American Flatbread, Local Folk Smokehouse, Sage and Mad Taco.

Sunday morning the Mad River Green will be staged and ready for runners with the finish chute lined with banners, country flags and the Barn Gantry. New this year will be a Lawson’s Finest Liquids sampling on the green along with Vasta physical therapists. Medical, food and BEMER tents are ready to receive the Mad Runners greeted by sportscaster Peter Graves who has just returned from the Tokyo Paralympics.

"On behalf of the Mad Marathon team, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the support of the Mad River Valley community. This will be the 10th annual Mad Marathon and I continue to be amazed. People go above and beyond in so many ways, our runners included. We are fortunate to live in this incredible part of gorgeous Vermont and this weekend we will be sharing it with runners along with their families. Following the Mad River Valley Craft Fair along with the Green Mountain Stage Race, the Mad Marathon is yet another weekend to welcome guests and show them the meaning of small town Vermont hospitality,” said founder and race director Dori Ingalls.

While some roads will be closed on Sunday, September 12, once runners safely pass the roads reopen. Since the Mad Marathon starts at 7 a.m., roads generally begin to open at 9:45 a.m.

MAD MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES (except for local residents)

Sunday, September 12

7 am-7:30 am, Main Street – between Mad River Green south entrance and

Slow Road, detour through Bisbee’s parking lot.

7:10 am-7:30 am, Main Street – between Slow Road and Bridge Street.

7:10 am-1:40 pm, Bridge Street – between Main Street and Joslin Hill Road.

7:15 am-1:30 pm, Joslin Hill Road.

7:25 am-9:45 am, North Road to Carpenter’s Farm.

7:35 am-9:45 am, Meadow Road.

7:45 am-10:15 am, East Road – out and back section.

7:50 am-10:30 am, Common Road.

8:05 am-1:30 pm, East Warren Road -- Common Road to Joslin Hill Road.

8:15 am-1 pm, East Warren Road -- Common Road to Roxbury Mountain Road.

8:10 am-1:30 pm, Main Street -- between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road (detour through Mad River Green south entrance – Bisbee car park to Slow Road).

8:25 am-11:15 am, Roxbury Mountain Road to Senor Road.

8:30 am-11:30 am, Senor Road to Fuller Hill Road.

8:35 am-11:45 pm, Fuller Hill Road to Plunkton Road.

8:40 am-noon, Plunkton Road to Brook Road.

8:45 am-12:30 pm, East Warren Road/Roxbury Mtn Road and Brook Road/Plunkton Road.

For more information visit: www.madmarathon.com.