After the successful virtual 24 1/2 Mad Dash in the fall of 2020, the Mad Dash is back in-person for its quarter-century running to raise funds for the Mad River Path and provide a fun, healthy event for the Mad River Valley community. The 25th annual Mad Dash 5K and 10K walk/run, presented by Sugarbush Resort will be held on Sunday, October 10, this year on the trails and fields behind Harwood High School -- a new location for the Mad Dash. For the little ones, the 1K Kids’ Fun Run, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont will be held soon after the 5K and 10K races begin.

“We’re so excited to once again sponsor the Mad Dash,” said John Bleh, Sugarbush’s public relations and communications manager. “Not only is it a great outdoor event we look forward to each fall, but through raising funds for the Mad River Path it helps support and build upon an incredibly important recreational activity here in the Mad River Valley.”

The new 5 course meanders through the woods along a wide and relatively flat trail that overlooks a stream and a pond. This loop is accessible to people of all abilities while some roots and rocks are present throughout the trail. The new 10K course is a challenging loop with a few steep hills, windy single track, many roots and rocks and rewarding views. These trails are the same that Olympian runner, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, proclaimed as her favorite in the Vermont high school racing tour. The 1K Kids’ Fun Run is held in the lower fields that offer views up a valley towards Camel’s Hump.

On top of the running and walking events, the popular silent auction will offer a variety of items to bid on including massages, overnight stays at local inns, a Yeti cooler package, lots of local artwork, a Mad River Glen season ski pass, restaurant gift cards, high-end sunglasses and more. A light lunch is provided to participants and live music will add to the fun.

More than 500 people have attended the Mad Dash in past years, making for a very fun morning of running, walking and mingling. With the COVID pandemic still a concern, participants are being asked to bring a mask to wear in the main tent and start/finish area; masks will be available for those who forget to bring one. Registration is open online at www.madriverpath.org/maddash.