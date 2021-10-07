The Harwood Highlanders’ field hockey team snagged their first win of the season in overtime against Milton at Harwood last week. Maggie Aiken scored the lone goal of the game and, coach Sophie Tretiak said, played very well for Harwood.

Advertisement

“We have a group of passionate athletes and we continue to work on field hockey skills and how to work well together on and off the field. We’re working specifically on successfully moving the ball up the field and have sustained offensive pressure,” said Tretiak.

BOYS’ AND GIRLS’ SOCCER

Last Friday, the boys’ varsity soccer team beat Paine Mountain (Northfield/Williamstown) 4-1. Xavier Brookens and Zachary Smith each got goals for Harwood with Jordan Shullenberger netting two. Shullenberger has been nominated for Burlington Free Press’ athlete of the week.

The girls’ soccer team added another notch to their belts, beating Lake Region 9-1.

XC

Both boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams had a strong showing at the Maine Festival of Champions. Harwood’s Ava Thurston took third place overall, setting a school-wide record of 18:15 for a 5K, bringing the girls’ team to second place. The boys’ placed an impressive 10th. Harwood was the only team from Vermont.

VOLLEYBALL

Harwood volleyball lost to Enosburg in four sets and 1-7 versus Rice Memorial in three sets. Harwood's next match is at Mt. Mansfield Union on Friday, October 8.

GOLF

The Harwood golf team competed at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury last week, with a combined score of 190, coming in third place among Spaulding and U-32. Riley Richards medaled with a score of 38.

The registration deadline for fall basketball is October 15. See harwoodyouthbasketball.org.