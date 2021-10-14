Sophomore Jordan “Jordi” Hunter took fifth place at the girls’ state golf championships at the Dorset Field Club. Hunter had a stellar season, which included a hole-in-one at the Country Club of Vermont and being nominated for Burlington Free Press’ athlete of the week. The Harwood boys finished third at the Champlain Country Club. They will compete at the state championship on Thursday, October 14, at the Manchester Country Club.

Advertisement

In its third season, the Harwood varsity bass team took ninth place out of 18 teams at the VPA varsity state championships on Lake Champlain. The varsity team netted 14.73 pounds for five bass, while the JV team came in second place with 15.89 pounds. Ninth place was enough to take the varsity team to the twin state championships this weekend on Lake Champlain out of the sandbar launch. The top 10 Vermont teams will face the top 10 New Hampshire teams.

Harwood’s Addison Dietz and Grant McCracken will compete. “Overall, the season was great, it was evident that every single team member this year progressed and improved as an angler, conservationist and overall sportsman… It really is great to see the Vermont high school fishing scene growing and becoming a staple in fall sports for Vermont. The growth was especially impressive for Harwood, as we fielded the largest team in the state. Overall, very impressed and happy with our season, coach [Scott] Green and I are thankful for the opportunity to work with these kids and want to thank the parents and the school for making this happen. Many great days were had throughout this fall season,” said co-coach Adam Lamson.

HARWOOD XC

On October 9, Harwood hosted 17 high schools and 13 middle schools at its annual co-ed cross-country invitational. Both the Harwood boys and girls took first place in their divisions. It was winner Ava Thurston’s last home race of her high school career. Thurston, 2020 Gatorade Runner of the Year, finished with another strong season. The Harwood teams will compete at the Mountain Division Championships in Craftsbury on Saturday, October 16.

Harwood Union High School boys XC.

SOCCER

The girls’ soccer team remains undefeated. They beat North Country, who was also undefeated, in Newport 4-2. Harwood’s Tanum Nelson scored twice. Her sister Quinn Nelson and Louisa “Weez” Tomsen rounded out the team’s goals. They took home another win this week vs. Montpelier 4-0. Tanum Nelson scored another goal, while Thomsen netted two, and Francesca Campanile snagged her first varsity goal.

Harwood's Rubi Murphy against North Country.

The boys’ soccer team eked out a win at Peoples Academy in Morrisville, with Jordan Shullenberger logging the sole goal of the game, leading Harwood to a 1-0 victory on October 8. On October 12, Harwood boys’ soccer defeated Lake Region at Lake Region 7-0.

Jordan Shullenberger scores against Lake Region.

VOLLEYBALL

The Harwood girls’ volleyball team fell 1-8 to Mt. Mansfield Union (15-25, 8-25, 17-25). Junior middle blocker Mia Lapointe stood out with three service aces and seven points, 100% serve receive passing and eight digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

The Harwood field hockey team lost 0-3 to U-32, bringing their record to 1-5-1. They play Missisquoi at Harwood on Thursday, October 14.