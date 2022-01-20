The undefeated Harwood girls’ hockey team fell last week to Spaulding in Barre, 8-0. Harwood goalie Jordan “Jordi” Hunter had 58 saves. Over the weekend, the Lady Highlanders suffered another defeat, 7-2 at Hartford, with goals scored by Louisa Thomsen and Lindsey Boyden. Hunter recorded another 38 saves.

The Harwood boys’ hockey team was defeated 4-1 by Burr & Burton over the weekend. Harwood’s only goal was scored by Jacob Green. Goalie Teighen Fils-Aime had 31 saves.

The Harwood boys’ basketball team was defeated by Montpelier last week, 66-46, but logged a narrow win over the weekend, 48-44 over Lamoille Union, bringing their season record to 2-4. The girls’ basketball team fell to Spaulding last week, 56-45, but managed to defeat People’s Academy, 51-35, on Tuesday. Harwood senior Emma Ravelin netted 20 points, a career high for her.

In wrestling, Harwood’s Quinn Smith took fourth place in the 145-pound bracket at the Michael J. Baker Classic in Essex, where he competed against schools from Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.

Harwood’s longtime cross-country running coach, John Kerrigan, was named Vermont’s

Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. He’s in the running for the National High School Cross Country Coach of the Year award. Kerrigan has coached at Harwood since 1978 and is a member of the RunVermont hall of fame.