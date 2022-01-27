Following a 3-1 win over Middlebury last Wednesday, the Harwood boys’ hockey team took home a decisive 7-3 win against Burlington at Leddy Park on Saturday, January 22, bringing the team’s record to 4-5.

Harwood’s Gabe Frankel kicked off the first period with his first varsity goal, assisted by captain Tyson Sylvia and assistant captain Jacob Green. In the second period, Charly Seitz, assisted by Sylvia, and Tanner Woodard, unassisted, got on the scoreboard. In the final period, Sylvia netted two more goals with assists from Taurin Bethel, Jason Grimaldi and Liam Combs. Jacob Green rounded out the score with an assist from Garrett Nelson.

“Burlington did well keeping us at bay for 2.5 periods and the score was even until then,” coach Shawn Thompson said. “We came out pretty flat in the first and had to make a few adjustments mid-game. It took some time and patience, but we were eventually able to get a few past their goaltender to close out the game. It may not look it on the scoresheet, but it was a hard-fought win.”

Speaking of last Wednesday’s win over Middlebury, Thompson said, “We have been working on defensive zone coverage in practice and it paid off. The boys did a great job protecting our end. We had an unfortunate lapse with 30 seconds left, but the rest of the game was solid. I asked the boys to take a ton of shots and they really came through. We had 17 shots in the opening period and 40 in the game. We had some nice goals by Jake (Green) and Tyson (Sylvia), and played our most complete game as a team I’ve seen this season. Our goaltender Teighen (Fils-Aime) was outstanding. It was nice to get a win against a good team that we lost to in the first game of the year.”

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

The girls’ hockey team took a tough loss to U-32 over the weekend, 9-4, and followed up with a 3-3 tie in overtime against Burr & Burton earlier this week. Louisa Thomsen netted two goals and Maggie Aiken scored one, assisted by Thomsen and Summer Herrington. Goalie Jordan Hunter had 38 saves.

The Harwood alpine ski team got off to a slow season due to cold weather and lack of early snow. The team participated in its first race on Monday, January 24, hosted by Burlington High School at Cochran's Ski Area. “I was happy and surprised by [our] times and results,” Coach Katie Westhelle said. “This was a big race with over 180 racers. The team is very small this year with just nine girls and three boys. You need four to qualify as a team.”

The girls came in fifth place out of nine teams. Harwood’s Heidi Haraldsen took 22nd place, Brooke Downing got 25th, Libby Spina 29th and Kate Haraldsen 36th. On the boys’ side, Eric Dessereau placed 16th and Ebbe Lillis took 49th.

Harwood’s girls’ basketball team eked out a 69-60 win over Lyndon Institute in overtime. Emma Ravelin was Harwood’s top scorer with 19 points and Quinn Nelson got 16 points. Cierra McKay and Jaye Fuller got 13 points each.