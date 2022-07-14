The Harwood cross-country summer fun runs will be held on the same venue and terrain used for the 2022 Mad Dash, on the trails at Harwood Union.

Runs/walks will take place every Monday evening from July 18 until the start of school. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Runs/walks begin at 6:30 p.m.

Distance options: kids’ fun run, 1.7-mile (3K) run/walk; 3.1-mile (5K) fun run/walk.

Kids’ fun run is free; by donation for current HU XC runners; everyone else $5. Season’s passes are available.

All proceeds will be used to support the Harwood cross-country team’s annual trip to participate at the Festival of Champions in Belfast, Maine, in October.

Want to support the XC team but can’t participate on Monday nights? The team is accepting additional donations (make check payable to Harwood Cross Country) mail to HU XC Harwood Union HS, 458 Vermont Route 100, South Duxbury, Vermont.

People don’t have to be a serious runner or competitor to participate. The emphasis is on gaining fitness and having a fun evening with others. Visitors and runners new to the area are welcome.

All runs start on the athletic fields and run parallel to two brooks and two ponds. The 1.7 -mile and 5 K are moderately hilly

For more information email coach John Kerrigan.