A Mad River Valley fall tradition continues with the running (and walking) of the 26th annual Mad Dash. Held on the Harwood trails and fields on Sunday, October 9, 2022, participants can expect foliage, live music, food, a silent auction, and camaraderie. The 5km Mad Dash course, which is presented by sponsor Sugarbush Resort, winds runners and walkers through forest and stream views while the start/finish provides mountain views. The Kid’s Fun Run, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, is held in the fields and offers children a true finish line experience. Kids can choose from a 1km or 100-yard option. Like every year, participants receive a collectable T-shirt and a light lunch. The silent auction lets people get ahead of holiday shopping with local and unique items. All funds from this event go directly into the work of the Mad River Path to maintain and expand its network of public paths and trails.

Find online registration at madriverpath.org/maddash.