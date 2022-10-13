HU BASS FISHING

Nineteen varsity and 14 JV teams competed for the state title. “The Harwood team had another successful event,” said coach Scott Green. “The varsity boat comprised a four-angler team of senior Eric Dessureau and a trio of sophomores Nate Conyers, Calab Durrand and Jackson Palermo. At the end of the competition the team finished ninth, weighing a full six-fish limit of large and smallmouth bass. The drop in the water temperature and a 30-degree night before the tournament really made the bite tough for the bigger largemouth bass that the team was targeting. I could not be more proud of the effort that the boys put into the event and, as a whole, we have a huge amount of talent returning for next season. The JV boat composed of all sophomores took the fourth-place spot fishing against 14 other JV teams. Tyler Bravin, Sean Geary, Sid Ritzinger and Callan Mittler weighed in a five-fish limit with a couple of big smallmouth for the fourth-place finish. The JV team targeted smallmouth bass shallow for their catches with crankbaits and spinnerbaits.”

HU GIRLS’ SOCCER

Harwood’s girls’ soccer team defeated Paine Mountain 3-1 at home on Monday on Harwood’s senior night. A pre-game ceremony paid tribute to Harwood’s eight seniors: Abby Young, Maeven Cattanach, Ciera Fiaschetti, Francesca Campanile, Sadie Nordle, Addey Lilley, Jillian Rundle and Cierra McKay. Less than a minute into the game, Paine Mountain jumped to 1-0 lead. Minutes later, Paine Mountain nearly scored again when the ball snuck past the diving Harwood goalie before defender Addey Olney swooped in and cleared the ball just in front of the goal line. Briley Rutledge had the first goal for Harwood off a cross from Tessa Jernigan to even the score 1-1 going into halftime.

Midway through the second half, Quinn Nelson broke through the defense to give the Highlanders their first lead of the day, 2-1. Cierra McKay topped off the scoring with a penalty kick with less than 10 minutes to play.

The win follows a tough 2-1 loss to North Country Union High School last Thursday. North Country scored just 2 minutes into the game on a penalty kick after a penalty in the box. North Country then scored again with 13 minutes left in first half to go up 2-0. Harwood’s Ciera Fiaschetti played goalie for the full game and had 18 saves with multiple diving saves to keep the game close.

BOYS’ SOCCER

On Tuesday, the boys’ soccer team defeated Lake Region 6-0 and the Harwood field hockey team fell to U-32, 4-0, following a 5-1 loss to Lyndon on Friday.