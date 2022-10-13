For the 10th year in a row the combined Harwood Union boys’ and girls’ teams won the 35th annual Harwood Co-ed Invitational.

The Harwood Co-ed is unique in that both the boys’ and girls’ scores from each school are combined to determine the school’s final place at the meet.

The Harwood boys lost to a very strong Middlebury team by a score of 40 for Middlebury and 57 for Harwood. Harwood girls defeated a tough Middlebury team by a score of 39 to 63. The totals when combined were HU 96 and Middlebury 103

“It was one of the closest co-ed meets in recent history. Middlebury runners have adapted to our course and always do quite well here,” said Harwood head cross-country coach John Kerrigan

Middlebury girls Beth McIntosh and Mary Harrington ran with Harwood’s lead runner Charlie Flint most of the race. During the last half mile, Flint opened up a 20-meter lead and it looked like it would be enough to hold off the Middlebury runners. It was enough to hold off the Middlebury runners, but Flint was passed a step before the finish line by her surging teammate Julia Thurston.

“I was not disappointed, I gave it my all, I am glad for Julia.” said the Harwood senior.

Following Julia (Thurston), Heidi Halversen placed sixth, freshman Pippa Diller 17, Masie Franke 21 and Libby Spina 24. “It was a great team effort,” said Kerrigan.

The young Harwood boys’ team had a much tougher race. Former Harwood runner Noah Rivera who is now running for Montpelier led from start to finish.

“I think his familiarity with the course helped. Noah was followed by teammate Ezra Merril Triplet,” Kerrigan added.

It was not enough for the Solons, however, as both the Harwood and Middlebury boys had more depth. The Middlebury boys won with a score of 40 but Harwood boys kept it close with a score of 57 for second place. Despite having the first two runners, Montpelier finished third with 63 points.

“Our young boys’ team hung in there. I am proud of our guys,” Kerrigan said. Harwood boys were led by Indy Metcalf (3), Chris Commiskey (8), Quinn Smith (9), Lincoln Gage (14) and freshman phenom Chapin Rivers (23)

Rowan Clough led the HU JV girls with a fourth-place finish in the JV girls’ race. Nicky Service placed 14th in the boys’ JV race leading the way for Harwood JV boys.

The Harwood cross-country team will be taking the next weekend off. Their next race will be on October 18 at the Millstone Trails hosted by Spaulding High School.