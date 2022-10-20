Both Harwood boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams defeated five other teams from North Central Vermont at a meet hosted by Spaulding High School on the Millstone trails in Websterville on October 18.

“The course was challenging and technical with rocks and boulders strewn across the trail. Runners had to keep their wits about them. Around every turn there was a new challenge. It reminded me of the trails used for Skyrunning races in Italy,” said Harwood XC coach John Kerrigan who also is an assistant coach with the U.S. Skyrunning team.

Harwood boys dominated with four boys in the top five. Indy Metcalf (1), Chris Cummiskey (2), Lincoln Gage (4) and freshman Chapin Rivers (5). It was Metcalf’s first victory in a cross-country race.

Harwood’s Indy Metcalf, 690, and Chris Cummiskey, 684, finished first and second for the boys’ at the Spaulding-hosted cross-country meet on October 18.

“I worked hard to get out ahead and though I had built up a lead and could relax. But I heard spikes scraping on boulders behind me and people cheering for Chrisco (teammate Chris Cummiskey) so I had to pick it up.” said the Harwood sophomore.

Kerrigan was pleased with freshman Chapin Rivers’ result. Chapin outkicked the top Spaulding runner in the last 200 meters.

Harwood girls were even more dominating. Charlie Flint won her first race ever after being nipped at the finish line by Julia Thurston at the HU Invitational last week. The Harwood senior was followed by Julia Thurston (2), Heidi Haraldsen (4), Celia Wing (5), Libby Spina (8) and freshman Pippa Diller (10)

“We are looking solid going into the state meet. It was good to have Celia back in the fold after a long injury recovery. Libby had an awesome day and it looks like she has recovered from the illness that forced her to sit out the FOC meet in Maine. Freshman Pippa Diller is peaking just at the right time,” Kerrigan said.

Harwood cross country will compete this Saturday at the Mountain Division Championships in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, October 22.