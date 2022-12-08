The Harwood Union High School winter sports season is underway. Practices began last week and the first competitions of the season are this Saturday. The boys’ hockey team faces off against St. Johnsbury at 7 p.m. at St. J. The girls’ hockey team plays at South Burlington at 12:45 and the girls’ basketball team has a scrimmage at Northfield (JV 12:30, varsity 2 p.m.).

Winter sports at Harwood include girls’ and boys’ hockey, basketball, Nordic skiing and alpine skiing; wrestling; and gymnastics. New coaches this year are Katie Martin, head coach of the girls’ hockey team (also the Harwood field hockey coach) and Matt Migonis, new boys’ hockey coach. Chris and Hillary Downing are the new alpine skiing coaches. Returning coaches are Jay Bellows of the boys’ basketball team and Tom Young of girls’ basketball; Casey Molton of the wrestling team; Anissa Davis of the gymnastics team; and Tom Strasser of the Nordic skiing team. Go Highlanders!