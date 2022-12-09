Weather fluctuation forced Mad River Glen to play a game of cat and mouse with Mother Nature over the past week. While the opportunities haven't been lengthy the mountain operations team has made the most of the windows provided and the snowmaking system has provided enough snow on the Practice Slope to make the scheduled opening this Saturday, December 10.

This weekend Mad River Glen will be opening up the doors once again in anticipation of the start to the 2022/23 ski season. Stark's Pub is open tonight from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The General Store is open Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The store will be closed on Sunday.

Last Saturday the ticket office was open from noon to 5 p.m. to have passes printed so skiers can get to the lifts faster this weekend.

For those who haven't had their bindings checked or have yet to mount their new boards, Mike Jengo was in the Rental and Repair shop last weekend from from noon to 5 p.m.

Day tickets are available online to purchase as of December 5 for the 2022/23 season. Mad River Glen will start off offering tickets from mid-January through the end of the season and fill in the early season tickets as conditions become more certain.

Stark's Pub, offers full bar and table service. There is a selection of Vermont micro-brews featuring a selection of Lawson's Finest Liquids, along with a hearty pub menu. Often, you'll find live music in the pub after skiing and there is also a big screen TV for watching sports. Stark's Pub is open this weekend on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. with brunch service Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last year MRG offered mailed passes in advance so that skiers could go straight to the lift on their first day of the season and avoid the line to pick up a pass. It worked well and MRG is offering that option again this year. There is no charge to have the pass mailed.

To have the pass mailed:

1. Upload a new photo (especially children's photos).

* Guidelines for photos: photos must be current, face needs to be visible -- no sunglasses, goggles or anything covering the face, and there shouldn't be anybody else in the picture. MRG will contact if the photo needs to be changed.

* Instructions on how to upload new photos can be found here: https://www.madriverglen.com/how-to-upload-a-profile-picture/

2. Fill out and submit this form after uploading the new photo - https://forms.gle/WNMQNbc11tdgCWMi7

* Please allow 10 business days from submitting form to when the pass will be received.

3. Remember to bring the pass on the first day of skiing and wear it in a place where it can easily be scanned before every lift ride.

Prefer to pick up the pass on the first visit to the mountain, there are two options:

1. Upload a new photo (uploaded photos are a better quality than the ones taken at the mountain).

* Guidelines for photos: photos must be current, face needs to be visible - no sunglasses, goggles or anything covering the face, and there shouldn't be anybody else in the picture. MRG will contact if photo needs to be changed.

* Instructions on how to upload new photos can be found here: https://www.madriverglen.com/how-to-upload-a-profile-picture/

2. MRG can take the picture on the first day of the season and take the picture through the ticket window.