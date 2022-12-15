Harwood Union High School’s winter sports season kicked off last weekend with both boys’ and girls’ hockey teams playing away games.

The boys faced off against St. Johnsbury in Lyndon at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, coming away with a 4-2 win. Freshman Eli Herrington scored his first high school goal five minutes into the game (assisted by Garret Nelson) and senior captain Ethan Vasseur scored with five minutes remaining in the first period. Senior Adin Combs scored two minutes into the third period (assisted by Herrington) to give Harwood the lead back after St. Johnsbury scored two goals in the second period to tie it. Senior captain Cole Dezan scored an empty net goal with one minute remaining in the game to seal the win. Harwood had 22 shots on goal while St. Johnsbury had 13 against sophomore Teighen Fils-Aime.

“This was our first win of the season and my first win as the Highlanders’ head coach,” head coach Matt Migonis said. "It took a total team effort today. We had a great first period, but the momentum swung in their favor in a big way in the second. Our boys kept it together, rallied around each other and came back in the third period determined to get the win. We needed the effort from everyone tonight and I'm super proud of how the boys stuck together and finished it off. It was a great first win of the season."

The Harwood girls’ hockey team had a tough 2-0 loss in their first game against South Burlington in Cairns Arena. “We had some great plays and passes on the ice tonight,” Harwood head coach Katie Martin said. “Our goalie, Jordan Hunter, was awesome in net and really came out strong in her first game this season. We are still working without our full team and looking to work on things as we go. There are always things to work on and learn from in games -- we are still trying to find the best fit for some of our players on our lines. Our defense was also strong today, working hard to clear the puck from our defensive zone.”

Harwood will play again on Wednesday at the Waterbury Ice Center for their first home game of the season, against CVU at 5:30 p.m. They will then play at Spaulding on Saturday.

The girls’ basketball team won its first game of the season, 52-31, over Montpelier. Sophomore Eloise Lilley led the team with 13 points. “It was a good team game; our pacing was good,” coach Tommy Young said. The girls play at South Burlington on Thursday, December 15.

The boys’ basketball team’s first game was Wednesday, December 14, at Colchester. The team then plays Friday, December 16, at North Country.

The middle and high school wrestling teams compete with Vergennes at Randolph on Wednesday, December 14. The high school wrestling team will travel to Granville, NY to compete in the Ken Harrison Memorial on Saturday, December 17.

The Harwood gymnastics team competes at Essex on Thursday.

See the full schedule at harwoodhighlanders.com.