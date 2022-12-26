Last week’s storm wasn’t just good news for downhill skiers and snowboarders. Cross-country skiers and snowshoers were also delighted to play in roughly 2 feet of fresh snow. Ole’s and Blueberry Lake Cross Country centers were busy last weekend. Blueberry Lake Cross Country Center boasts 11 cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat bike trails spanning 35 kilometers. They also permit well-behaved dogs on the trails. Ole’s has 30 kilometers of trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

The Sugarbush Golf Club on Golf Course Road has long been a popular spot for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. This year, Sugarbush received a conditional use permit for winter activities at the golf course from the town of Warren. “We’re planning on dog sledding on some of the course and other winter activities like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat biking on another part,” Sugarbush public relations and communications manager John Bleh said.