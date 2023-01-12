On Monday, January 9, the Harwood boys’ basketball traveled to Newport to defeat North Country Union 53-47, bringing their record to 2-2 as The Valley Reporter goes to press.

The girls’ basketball team lost to Lake Region 26-43 on Tuesday, January 11. “The girls are giving a good effort, we’re just having a hard time putting the ball in the hoop,” coach Tommy Young said. The high scorer of the game was Jill Rundle with seven points, followed by Eloise Lilley with six. “The team’s doing so well, they’re working so hard. We’re going to keep working on shooting. We’ve just got to be patient,” Young said.

Harwood’s girls’ hockey team has had a rough go of it, falling to Woodstock 0-4 on Saturday, January 7, after a 0-3 loss to Rice on Wednesday, January 4.

“Our team has faced a fair share of adversity this year, we are looking to just finish out the season on a good note and have fun,” coach Katie Martin said. The team’s record is 0-7.

On Saturday, January 7, Harwood’s boys’ hockey team lost to Burlington 0-5. Teighen Fils-Aime made 41 saves.

"This was a very tough game for our team,” coach Matt Migonis said. “We did not play our hockey and injuries coupled with bad penalties did us in. A humbling experience for the coaches and players and something we are all bound and determined to not let happen again."