Deco Restaurant at Hostel Tevere hosted the Sugarbush Racing Club for its weekly social gathering Thursday, January 12. Après goes on even without racing. Approximately 45 members were treated to a range of appetizers some called a spread “fit for champions.” The crowd included many new members, one of whom was the recipient of a lucky draw door prize. Racing was canceled (again) Friday, January 13, because the whales on the Racers Edge trail could not be leveled out until Friday evening, a good thing in time for the MLK Jr. holiday weekend. While skiers lamented the lack of natural snow, club members agreed they were happy for the incoming cold weather which might allow mountain ops to turn on the snow guns. Ray Bollerud, club president, said, “Hopefully, with the weather god’s cooperation, we will launch the season this Friday!” Club members thanked the Deco Restaurant at Hostel Tevere staff for providing a memorable gathering. Many members stayed to have dinner and reported an excellent experience.

For more information, to confirm Friday racing, or to join the club visit SugarbushRacingClub.com. All are welcome!