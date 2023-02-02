Harwood Union High School’s boys’ basketball team defeated Lamoille Union 53-30 on Monday, January 30. “[It] was a slow start for us with only a couple of foul shots in the first quarter but we turned it on nicely,” Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. “The defense was very good, which has been a focus for of late.” Tobey Bellows scored 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers for the second game in a row. Lewis Clapp had 6 points, Iyah Lavit had 5 and Cooper Olney had 4. Big rebounding nights from Lewis Clapp with 8, Josh McHugh with 8 and Cole Hill with 7.

“We are trying hard to get into a rhythm and finding out who we are as a team. This is the most talented team we have had in years, but getting court time with our gym situation is a bit tough” Bellows said (the Harwood gym is expected to be repaired by March). “We are incredibly fortunate and appreciative to get the gym time that we have from GMVS, but it is limited, so we are working hard to make the most of the time both in practice and in games. I think that you will start to see us coming together and start building on some success. These boys have been through so much in the last couple of years, with shortened seasons due to COVID, no fans at times, etc., etc., and now no gym this year. I just really want this season to be special for them.”

Harwood’s girls’ basketball team also won this week, defeating Oxbow 43-25 on Tuesday, January 31. Coach Tommy Young said the team played well defensively. Quinn Nelson led Harwood’s scoring with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocks. Eloise Lilley had 9 points and Cierra McKay had 7.

As the Harwood gym is still under construction, Harwood Union High School basketball teams will celebrate their 17 seniors with Senior Night at the Barre Auditorium on February 15. The girls will kick it off at 5:30 and the boys will play at 7 p.m.

Harwood’s boys’ hockey team has also had a good week, defeating Northfield twice (Harwood played the team twice in a row to make up for last week’s postponed game due to a snow day). On Monday, January 30, Harwood defeated Northfield by a resounding 9-1.

Freshman Eli Herrington had 5 goals, freshman Milo Lavit had 1 goal and 3 assists, freshman Owen Farr had 1 goal, senior Cole Dezan had 1 goal and 1 assist, senior Adin Combs had 1 goal and 1 assist. Owen Duffy, Aidan Vasseur, Garrett Nelson, Luke Lacroix and Shea Person each had 1 assist. Sophomore Teighen Fils-Aime had 16 saves in net.

"I made it very clear to the boys prior to the game that I wanted a better performance in several aspects of the game than what we put on the ice last Saturday. They did that and the results were a much better overall game. We out-shot them, got the first shot of the game and won each period,” said coach Matt Migonis. "The freshmen led the way again with 11 of the 19 points (goals and assists) coming from the freshmen class. It's really amazing to see how strong that group is and how they've really stepped-up to lead the team at such a young age."

On Saturday, January 28, Harwood also defeated Northfield, this time 7-2.