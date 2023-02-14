In honor of Mikaela Shiffrin's record-breaking victories in Kronplatz, Italy, on becoming the winningest woman skier in World Cup history, Ikon Pass parent company Alterra Mountain Co. is opening up the NASTAR courses at its resorts so all skiers can experience the joy of ski racing. This includes Sugarbush and, ostensibly, the Sugarbush Racing Club (SRC). NASTAR, which stands for National Standard Race, offers recreational racers a chance to compete in a real ski race including national rankings. The decades-old Sugarbush Racing Club celebrated this gift at the weekly social held at Toast & Eggs, Waitsfield.

Members expressed a great deal of pleasure with the new NASTAR policy of racing for free in honor of Mikaela Shiffrin. Ray Bollerud, club president, remarked, “We’re thrilled with all the new members who have joined the SRC this season. Racing for free is an added bonus for all as we get to know our newest members and introduce them to our favorite SRC traditions.”

One of the club rituals is the weekly raffle. The winners get gift certificates to local restaurants or a cash 50-50 prize – lately with newcomers walking away with most of the prizes! It’s a great welcome to the club and a great way to have fun.

Toast and Eggs hosted this week’s party and served hearty food and drink. Owner Malcolm Piper, assisted by team member, Ruthie Pearlman, are friendly and welcoming. The large turnout meant the place was packed, and there was much to discuss.

Friday weather was the discussion and could not be ignored with a forecast of high winds and temperatures well below zero -- a real “Alberta Clipper” imminent. Most members said it would be too cold and windy, while a few hearty souls wanted to race regardless, of course. The race was canceled due to bad conditions (for once the weatherman was correct).

The Sugarbush Racing Club welcomes all. For more information, visit SugarbushRacingClub.com.