As the high school winter sports regular season comes to a close, several Harwood Union High School teams celebrated their seniors this week. The girls’ basketball team has eight seniors this season with a record of 11-5, making the team the fourth seed for the upcoming state championships. On Saturday, February 11, Harwood defeated Colchester — a DI team -- 41-40. Coach Tommy Young called Eloise Lilley and Jill Rundle “key to the game,” with 13 points apiece. Young also credited the win to the team getting 18 of 23 free throws. “We played good team defense,” he said.

Advertisement

As The Valley Reporter goes to press, Harwood’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will celebrate their seniors on Wednesday, February 15, at the Barre Auditorium. The girls will play U-32 at 5:30 while the boys will play Williamstown at 7 p.m.

The girls’ hockey team also celebrated their seniors this past week on Saturday, February 11. Harwood lost 6-0 to Burr & Burton Academy. Jordan Hunter in net made 47 saves. Harwood had five shots on net.

“We lost our senior game, and on Monday we traveled to Rutland to play in their senior game. Rutland also hadn’t won a game all year. It was 0-0 till the third, they scored two goals, and we were not able to score. We had 20 shots on net to their 21. Rutland wanted to win the game more,” coach Katie Martin said. Rutland defeated the Highlanders 2-0.”

Three of Harwood’s gymnastics team’s five gymnasts are seniors, Kate Cox, Kai McGrath and Miranda Rayfield. “All three have been standouts but I would say top honors go to Kai McGrath,” coach Anissa Davis told Valley Reporter intern Sam Jefferson. “Kai has been double rostering this year on the Harwood Hockey team and gymnastics. She is a top all around scorer for Harwood. She has taken first place all around at most of our meets. Miranda Rayfield is our senior captain and the glue of our team.”

On Monday, February 13, Harwood’s boys’ hockey team lost to Hartford 11-1. “Sophomore defenseman Taurin Bethel had his first goal of the season with an assist from Eli Herrington,” coach Matt Migonis said. “Sophomore Owen Cheney started in goal for the injured Teighen Fils-Aime, who is out the remainder of the season with a lower body injury. He made 15 saves before being replaced with freshman Alex McCabe, who made his first appearance in goal this season. He made 30 saves while in net. We had 24 shots on goal.

"The highlight of this game was certainly Alex coming in net and playing like he has been practicing all season. The funny thing is that he hasn't been practicing in goal all season. He's been skating out. So, for him to come in with only the warm-up to get ready was something special. It's this kind of commitment that makes this team special. They are all willing to do what the coaches ask to help the team. It might not lead to wins at this point, but it shows that they are all in for each other. That's what I want to see. If they keep doing that, then the wins will eventually come."

The Harwood wrestling team traveled to Fair Haven on Saturday, February 11, for the state championship. “We went 1-2 for the day. We lost to Mount Mansfield 30-48 and lost to Middlebury 24-30. We won against Randolph 36-26,” coach Casey Moulton said.

“Being a growing team made up of younger wrestlers, it is exciting to be able to compete against other teams and have each match be so important and count toward duals resulting in close scores.”