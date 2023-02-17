This week, the Sugarbush Racing Club members switched their ski boots for dance shoes and descended on the Warren Town Hall for the annual dinner and dance extravaganza. The room was a winter wonderland. White lights sparkled in every window and on every table. Richard Patonyik the DJ, brought his own disco lighting for the ceiling and dance floor.

Advertisement

The food was a testimony to the gastronomical skills of the group. Delicious salmon, funeral potatoes, vegetarian cauliflower, and chicken dishes were served with some hearty salads. The President’s Venison stew was visited by many for a second helping. There were some great desserts including rum cake, cherry shortcake and chocolate pie.

After dinner, the dancing began. Richard kept folks going with a great playlist of favorite dance tunes. It was a marathon of dancing with Ray Bollerud and Paula Baldwin demonstrating they could still do the twist in a rapid swirling descent. Artificial and never touched joints all seemed up to the task of the various dances.

Hats off to Judy and Gary Salter for coordinating the event which went so smoothly. Members also pitched in to decorate, setup and cleanup. When the party was over no trace of the party was left behind and organizers were grateful to Warren for such a fine venue.

On Friday 22 racers put away the dancing shoes and put on their ski boots and walked away with six platinum and 14 gold metals. The course was soft and ever-changing as the temperatures slowly dropped. Anne Halverson and Cheryl Brayman continue their playful dueling separated by seconds.

The fast and furious group now consists of two new members Todd Carrol and Mark Haberle whose times hundredths of a second apart and are in a group of five, whose times are all within a second apart. Ray Bollerud and Jim Cutchins continue to their friendly rivalry with alternating times separated by hundredths of a second. John Lussier and Dave Seymour were nudging each other and showing the younger members that age and injury does not need to slow you down.

There is a new bunching of racers emerging with Micheal Sharkey, Micheal Strojny, Jim Donkersloot and Peter Broder pushing up against each other’s times

Another race is planned for the coming Friday and the weather looks inviting.