Harwood’s boys’ basketball team will advance in the D-II playdowns after securing a 62-51 win against Middlebury Union High School on Tuesday, February 28. The Highlanders were ranked eighth seed and Middlebury was ranked 10th. Harwood finished its regular season 11-9.

Advertisement

After an exciting playdown game against Lake Region on Saturday, February 25, clinching a 46-42 win, the Harwood Union High School’s girls’ basketball team fell to number one seed North Country Union in the playdowns on Monday, February 27, 2023. The undefeated North Country team defeated Harwood 42-23.

“We played hard, they just played a really good team,” coach Tommy Young said of his Highlanders. “We struggled to score. Their defense was so good, it was hard to keep up.” Harwood finished the season with a 14-6 record, playing 18 games on the road, which Young said made the team even closer. With seven seniors who had played together for years, he said the team’s dynamic was fun to behold.

“I could not be prouder of the kids. It was one of the most fun years I’ve had coaching. I can’t say enough about how hard they worked and supported each other. There was no drama. They just love playing; it’s about the game for them.”

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Harwood’s boys’ hockey team finished their regular season on Wednesday, February 22, with a 0-4 loss. Freshman Alex McCabe got his second start in goal and finished with 23 saves. In their first playdown game on Saturday, February 25, they faced number three seed Hartford, which coach Matt Migonis called one of the strongest teams in the state. The Hartford Hurricanes defeated the Highlanders 12-2. Sophomore Owen Cheney made his first career playoff start, making 23 saves in net. Senior Aidan Vasseur scored in his final high school game assisted by Eli Herrington and Garrett Nelson. Eli also got the second Harwood goal, which was unassisted. The Highlanders’ record this season was 4-15-1.

"This was certainly not the season that any of us wanted or hoped for when we started practice the Monday after Thanksgiving,” Migonis said. “However, despite the losses, the injuries and illnesses, the boys banded together in a way that a coach can only hope they will. They came to each game thinking and believing that they could win. They played a very disciplined game of hockey on the ice, ranking as one of the least penalized teams in Division II this year. This was a goal we set out for in the beginning of the season. The boys' attitude and respect towards each other was good and positive throughout the season, which isn't easy to do when you are losing much more often than winning. And they played hard all the way to the buzzer in each of their contests this season."

"The seniors that were on the team as freshmen experienced the highest of highs to start their careers, winning the state championship their first year and nearly doing it again the next year. This group of seniors had to deal with the COVID pandemic, three different head coaches and a lot of uncertainty throughout the last few seasons. But they stuck together and pushed on through each season trying to make them as memorable as possible. This year they were having fun at practice, at games and in the locker room. They treated the underclassman as equals and not lesser people and players. Such an impressive group of young men. I only wish the best for them as they embark on the next chapter in their lives after graduation in the spring.

"With the group we have coming back next season and the incoming freshmen that will be joining the team in November, the future looks bright for this team. Hopefully, we can put all the pieces together and have a great run in 2023-2024."

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Harwood’s girls’ hockey team opted not to play in the playdowns this year due to only having eight players. “We will not be playing in post-season games this year. We lost about half our team before winter break due to the Rwanda school trip, vacations, and some season-ending injuries,” coach Katie Martin said. “We decided as a team, who only had eight players in our last game, to not go on to playoffs with that number. Although it was a loss, we still had a great time, and the girls ended their season on a high note. Out of our eight skaters, three were brand new this season, who learned to skate this year. It was great to see them out there, and to see them give it their all. Our veteran players did well with them — trying to set them up, encourage them, and be an overall good teammate.”