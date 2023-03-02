Registration is now open for the 35TH annual Chez Henri Cup Ski Race and Raffle hosted by Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) at Sugarbush Resort, Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Back this year by popular demand is the pre-race registration party, Friday, March 3, 2023, at Chez Henri Bistro in Sugarbush Village beginning at 4 p.m. CVHHH is proud to partner with New England Excess Exchange, who is this year’s Chez Henri Cup event sponsor.

Event Details

Registration and Fondue Party Friday, March 3, 2023, 4 to 7 p.m. at Chez Henri Restaurant. Registration is also available before the race at the Gate House Lodge on Saturday, March 4, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Race Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to noon at Lincoln Peak, Sugarbush Resort.

Awards Reception & Raffle Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. at Chez Henri Restaurant.

Tickets $40 entry fee, includes one raffle ticket. You do not have to race or be present to win one of many prizes. Additional tickets are one ticket for $40, three tickets for $100, and five tickets for $150.

All proceeds raised from the event will benefit central Vermonters who need, and who may not have the ability to pay for CVHHH services. This includes moms and babies, young children, active adults in need of physical therapy or skilled nursing care, and individuals nearing the end of life. CVHHH serves 23 communities in central Vermont, including the Mad River Valley, where CVHHH provided over 4,000 home visits in 2022 to residents of Fayston, Moretown, Warren, and Waitsfield.

For information, to register for the race, and to purchase raffle tickets, visit www.cvhhh.org/chezhenri23 or contact Kelly Finnegan, community relations and events coordinator, at 802-224-2267.

Additional support for the race is provided by Sugarbush Resort, Henri Borel of Chez Henri Restaurant, West Hill B&B, Mountainside Ski Service, Andy Emerson LLC General Contractor, Kingsbury Companies, and Clear Water Filtration. Raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses including Alpine Options, Mehuron’s, Three Moons Wellness, Mad Taco, and many others.