Chez Henri hosted the Sugarbush Racing Club on Wednesday evening, March 1. The long, straight, maroon Rossignol skis gracing the entrance brought back memories for some older members who skied them in the 70s. The names of legendary skiers posted near the ceiling were recalled, as members lined up at the white marble bar to reminisce. Some members, not to be named, described dancing and climbing on the poles in the bar area in year’s past. Restaurant co-owner Bernard Perillat and the staff provided drinks, fondue, salad, mussels and pasta.

"We were pleased to be graced with the presence of 90-plus-year-old Henri Borel, a legend on the mountain in his own right," said club president Ray Bollerud. Two members won gift certificates to Chez Henri and another won the 50/50 raffle.

Bollerud announced that this would be a busy race week with two races on Friday, and the annual Chez Henri Race on Saturday, March 4.

On Thursday evening, March 2, 2023, the winds howled but by morning the race course was blessed with ideal conditions for the two races and the results showed it. In the women’s group Barbara Brady and Ronda Nelson delivered honorable performances winning a bronze medal in race five and silver in race six. Chris Lowenstein continued to lead the men’s group, with Todd Carrol and Rick Duckworth giving chase. Next, there was a group of eight members within striking range of each other. Peter Koch, who has been out much of the season, posted a very good time earning gold in both races and Peter Menkes continues to move up in the standings. Meanwhile a group of five, Richard Brady, Ty Nelson, Phil Waier and David Grimason are battling it out on the course with Michael Strojny inching out a lead.

The club will gather again on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Le Deco (Hostel Tevere) and gear up for the next race(s) on Friday, March 10.