Spring sports games, matches, and meets for the Harwood Highlanders began this week. The girls’ track and field team took third place at Mount Mansfield Union on Tuesday, April 11, with 42 points, scoring first, second and third in the 3000m race. Senior captain Charlie Flint got 11:50 in that race, with Tessa Jernigan at 12:10 and Heidi Haraldsen coming in at 13:00. Flint also took second place in the girls’ 1500m race with a time of 5:22. Sophomore Celia Wing took fourth place in the 800m race with a time of 2:52.

Advertisement

The boys’ track and field team got fifth place with 5 points. Freshman Tzedek Fishman took fourth place in the boys’ 400m dash with a personal record of 56.97 seconds. Junior Hunter Bove took third place in the boys’ high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches.

The Harwood baseball team faced Milton on Tuesday, April 11, in a 2-5 loss. Nic Moran started on the mound, pitching 4 2/3 innings, with 5 hits and 5 runs allowed, 2 walks and 4 strike outs. Nick Casey pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk and 2 strike outs.

On the offensive side, Gabe Frankel had 2 hits and 1 double. Nic Moran had 2 hits, Boone Maher had 1 hit and 1 RBI and Nate Conyers had 1 hit and 1 RBI.

Go Highlanders!