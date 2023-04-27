Last Thursday, April 20, Harwood’s baseball team battled U-32, just coming up short, 9-10. The Highlanders had six hits with six players each recording one hit. Gabe Frankel led the team with three RBIs, followed by Nic Moran and Nate Conyers each with two RBIs.

Nick Casey started on the mound, pitching four innings, allowing eight hits, nine runs, eight earned runs, walking four batters and striking out six. Moran followed with 2.1 innings, allowing three hits, one run, one earned run and walking one batter while striking out three. U-32 won on a walk-off with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Also on Thursday, April 20, Harwood’s girls’ lacrosse team fell to Spaulding, 18-6.

“Abi Leighty, our goalie, had a tremendous game, despite the final score. She had 16 saves and worked diligently in the net,” coach Hillary Wheeler said. “Two other defenders, senior Lindsey Bigelow and sophomore Dagne Pippenger worked together to help anchor our defense.”

Julia Thurston scored three goals for Harwood, Libby Spina had two and Lindsey Boyden scored for the Highlanders.

On Saturday, April 22, U-32 defeated the Highlanders, 14-3. Lindsey Boyden scored Harwood's three goals.

“We have work to do and are looking forward to having a full squad back together after break,” Wheeler said.

Harwood’s girls’ tennis team took a 0-7 loss to South Burlington on Thursday, April 20. Harwood’s number one singles player Ella Dice lost to South Burlington’s Maya Maynard, 4-6, 5-7. Number two Liv Sprague lost to Emma Xia, 2-6, 0-6. In the number three position, Maeven Cattanach was defeated by Grace Stein, 3-6, 2-6. Number four Addey Lily lost to Ella Stein, 2-6, 2-6. Harwood’s number five Cassidy Berry won her first set against Tenzin Choekyi, 6-0, but then fell in the second and third sets in a hard-fought match, 0-6, 5-10. On the doubles side in the number one position, Mae Murphy and Hadley Anderson were defeated by Stella O’Brien and Ayowumni Adeyu, 1-6, 0-6 and number two Lily Calln and Charlie Flint lost to Taylor Larose and Bridget Simone, 2-6, 4-6.