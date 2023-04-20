The Harwood Highlanders’ baseball team defeated Lamoille Union 11-8 on Tuesday, April 18. Harwood’s Jonah Halter started on the mound, pitching four innings, allowing one hit and two walks, and striking out seven. He allowed zero runs. Halter was followed by Matt Fiaschetti, who allowed two hits, three runs and earned two runs. Nic Moran followed, pitching one inning and allowing zero hits and zero runs with one strikeout and one walk. Boone Maher came in for Moran, allowing three hits and five runs. Nick Casey closed out the game, pitching two innings, allowing one hit and two walks and six strikeouts.

On the offensive side, Matt Fiaschetti and Nic Moran led the team with two hits apiece. Nick Casey had one hit -- a double -- and three RBIs. Boone Maher [was] second on the team with two RBIs.

Harwood’s boys’ lacrosse team is now 2-2 after two wins in the past week, following losses against Rice and Colchester. “The boys bounced back against Montpelier with a 13- 8 victory,” on April 14, coach Russell Beilke said. Tobey Bellows scored his first goal as a varsity player, Josh McHugh had a hattrick and both Emmett Lisai and Iyah Lavit scored twice. “Tim Russo once again dominated at face offs and Evan Andrews had 13 Saves. [It was] very well-rounded scoring with eight players finding the net,” Beilke said.

On April 18, the Highlanders faced off against Mt Abe/Vergennes. “Harwood once again was able to outpace their opponent 13-10. Brian Bechtel led all scoring with five goals with Iyah Lavit scoring four. Tanner Hackett, Emmett Lisai, Josh McHugh and Ben Colbert also found the back of the net. Tim Russo once again dominated face-offs, winning 22. Evan Andrews had 17 saves in net and kept us in the game late in the final minutes with several big saves,” Beilke said.

Harwood’s girls’ tennis team was defeated by Mt. Mansfield Union, 6-1, on April 13.

In singles, Harwood’s No. 5 Quinn Nelson defeated Zoe Rosen, 5-7, 5-7. Number 1 Ella Dice lost to Bea Molson, 6-0, 6-0. Number 2 Cierra McKay was defeated by Ada Krull, 6-1, 2-6. Number 3 Liv Sprague lost to Irian Adii, 6-4, 6-2. Number 4 Maeven Cattanach was defeated by Avela Krull, 6-3, 6-1. On the doubles side, No. 1 duo Cassy Berry and Addey Lilley lost to Hannah Agran and Estelle First, 6-1, 6-2. Number 2 Mae Murphy and Hadley Anderson were defeated by Ava Poehlmann and Aurora Leonetti, 7-6, 6-1.The loss comes on the heels of a 7-0 loss to Stowe on April 11.

Harwood’s girls’ tennis team will face South Burlington at home on Thursday, April 20, at 3:30 while the boys travel to South Burlington and also play at 3:30 on Thursday. The boys’ lacrosse team plays at Hartford at 6:30 on Friday, April 21, and girls’ lacrosse plays at U-32 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Next week, the baseball and softball teams both play at Milton at 4:30 on Tuesday, April 25.