Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS) congratulates three athletes who have been nominated to the Stifel U.S. Ski Team: Sawyer Reed 2023, Ben Ritchie 2019, and Brian Bushey 2021.

Advertisement

Sawyer Reed, a senior at GMVS, has been nominated to the Stifel U.S. Alpine D-Team. Reed comes off a season of incredible results, including winning the GS at the 2023 National Junior Championships in March at Mittersill.

“Sawyer has a strong work ethic and keen focus that has paved a path to success athletically and academically,” notes head of school Tracy Keller. She continues, “We are proud to offer talented, hard-working athletes like Sawyer the opportunity to train and compete at the highest level while also maintaining focus on academics.” Sawyer came to GMVS in 2019 as a ninth grader, is currently finishing off his senior year, and has been accepted to Middlebury College.

GMVS alum Ben Ritchie is also on the list of nominations for the Stifel U.S. Alpine C-Team. Ritchie is a multi-year member of the U.S. Ski Team, and hails from Waitsfield, just down the road from the GMVS campus. His top three athletic accomplishments so far have been winning the World Juniors Slalom in Bansko, Bulgaria, in 2021, a thirteenth-place finish at the 2021 World Championships in Cortina, Italy, and two 2nd place finishes at World Juniors 2019.

“I want to congratulate all nominees to the Stifel U.S. Ski Team. We couldn’t be more proud to have Ben and Sawyer among those nominated. Over the years, our coaches have helped them sharpen their technical and tactical approach on the hill, and refine their mental skills so that they can embrace the rigor it takes to be ranked among the top athletes in the world,” notes GMVS alpine program director, Steve Utter.

Also representing GMVS on the Stifel U.S. Ski Team for the 2023-2024 season will be cross-country athlete Brian Bushey, who currently skis for the University of Utah. Based on his consistent top results throughout the season, including nine top-10 finishes, Bushey has been nominated to the Stifel U.S. Ski Team’s Cross Country D-Team.

“Everyone from the GMVS cross-country family is excited by Brian’s nomination to the D-Team, but we are in no way surprised. He has been knocking on this door now for several seasons and to see his hard work, dedication and patience payoff is so well deserved. Keep your eye out as this is just the beginning for Brian!” said Nordic program director Colin Rodgers.