Harwood Union High Schools’ lacrosse teams netted multiple wins in the past week. On Thursday, May 11, the boys defeated Milton, 12-4. “Brian Bechtel led the team with three goals and an assist followed up with Kolten Kenney and Indy Metcalf with two apiece. Evan Andrews had 17 saves and was outstanding. Face-offs in lacrosse are a key component for Ws. Tim Russo led the face-off team with a 14-5 advantage. Solid overall performance with everyone contributing to the victory,” coach Russell Beilke said.

Advertisement

The Highlanders went on to defeat Colchester, 9-3 on Monday, May 15. “Tim Russo won an incredible amount of face-offs with only losing one attempt which is unbelievably difficult to do,” Beilke said. “Scoring was done by a very well-balanced effort. Milo Lavit led the team in scoring with two goals, Evan Andrews had 15 saves, Will Burks had one incredible save. This is the best game the boys have played to date, an overall incredible team effort.”

Harwood’s girls’ team also had a good week. On Friday, May 12, they beat Colchester,12-7. “Our team worked well all over the field together, but specifically our midfield transitions -- starting from our goalie Abi Leighty, [who] really shined,” coach Hillary Wheeler said. Leighty had 10 saves. Amy Cook and Sadie Nordle each scored three goals, while Julia Thurston and Lindsey Boyden each had two and Libby Spina and Addison Olney each scored once.

On Tuesday, May 16, the girls faced Milton at home for Harwood’s senior day. Harwood came out on top, 22-10. “Harwood had a strong showing on senior day today,” Wheeler said. “Senior co-captain Molly Caffry played “the Star-Spangled Banner” on her trombone. Shout out to all our fans, families, and friends for the ongoing support this season! Sadie Nordle led Harwood in draw controls, which she had 6- she also had four goals. Lindsey Boyden and Roahna Chalmers both netted five goals each. Senior Amy Cook tallied three, Libby Spina two, Addie Olney two, and Julia Thurston with one. Abi Leighty had 17 saves. Harwood led 15- 6 at half time. Milton's goalie had 13 saves.”

TRACK AND FIELD

On Wednesday, May 10, Harwood’s track and field team traveled to Spaulding for the “Dirt Track Classic.” Both Harwood’s boys’ and girls’ teams took third place overall. Harwood’s two first-place finishers were senior Charlie Flint, who took first place in the 800m, 1500m and 3000m and freshman Ronan Moran, who got first in shot put and discus.

TENNIS

The girls’ tennis team had a tough 3-4 loss against North Country on Wednesday, May 10, with a forfeit due to illness and absences causing line-up changes. “All in all, though, it gave some of the doubles girls a chance to play singles, thus a good learning experience,” said coach Kristin Kassis. “Tennis can be a game of small margins, as it was today and we ended up on the wrong side of the margin. We will come back with gusto on May 26,” when the team will face North Country again.

The girls bounced back on Friday, May 12, with a 6-1 win over U-32. Harwood’s number one singles player, Ella Dice, beat Salome Tchantouridze 1-6, 6-3, 6-10. Number two Cierra McKay defeated Jin Clayton 1-6, 5-7. Number three Liv Sprague defeated Maya Elliot 2-6, 6-4, 6-10. In the number four spot, Maeven Cattanach beat Sylvia Emmons 4-6, 4-6. Number five Quinn Nelson defeated Sophia Martel 6-1, 6-0. On the doubles side, number one pair Addey Lilley and Cassidy Berry lost to Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox 6-2, 6-1. Number two Hadley Anderson and Lily Cailtin defeated Alicen LaPerle and Evelyn Rocha 2-6, 4-6.