Harwood’s boys’ lacrosse team continued its winning streak with a 13-1 win over Lyndon on Wednesday, May 17. The team’s record is now 7-3 at the time The Valley Reporter goes to press. In last Wednesday’s game, “Tim Russo continued his domination of face-offs by winning over 90%. It was a very balanced scoring day with Josh McHugh leading the way with three goals and Brian Betchel and Emmett Lasai with two each. Trent Jordan, Colton Kenny, Iyah Lavitt, Zach Smith, Amon Langwa and Eamon Langlis all contributed with a goal apiece. Evan Andrews had 16 saves,” said Harwood coach Russell Beilke.

Advertisement

The girls’ lacrosse team had a tough loss on Tuesday, May 23, to Hartford, coming up short, 19-1. “Harwood toughed it out versus the undefeated Hartford Hurricanes. Senior Sadie Nordle scored Harwood’s lone goal on a breakaway,” said coach Hillary Wheeler. “Harwood’s defense worked hard to keep the Canes at bay. Abi Leighty put up 15 saves on the day. We will travel to Stowe for the last game of our regular season” on Friday, May 26, at 4:30.

“I would also like to thank the Harwood and Mad River Youth lacrosse players who came to our game (Wednesday) and played during our half time! It was so fun to have them as spectators and see how our youth programs are so important to our upper-level lacrosse teams. A big thanks to Curtis Taylor who rallied several K-2 lacrosse players to come out on a beautiful day for lacrosse!” Wheeler said.

Harwood’s girls’ tennis team has been busy, with two losses and a win in the past week. On Tuesday, May 23, the girls lost to North Country up in Newport, 5-2. Harwood’s wins came from number two seed Cierra McKay, who defeated North Country’s Grace Elwell 4-6, 1-6, and number five Quinn Nelson, who beat Maya Auger, 2-6, 3-6. Nelson is having a stellar season.

Tuesday’s loss comes on the heels of a 5-2 win over Middlebury for Harwood’s senior day on Monday, May 22. Number one singles player Ella Dice defeated Maeve Roche 2-6, 7-6, 10-5. Number two Cierra McKay beat Audrey Carpenter 6-2, 6-3. Number three Liv Sprague fell to Middlebury’s Paige Hescock, 6-7, 6-4, 6-10. Number four Maeve Cattanach beat Caroline Nicolai 6-4, 6-1 and number five Quinn Nelson defeated Sophia Boise 6-1, 6-0. On the doubles side, number one pair Addey Lilley and Cassidy Berry lost to Piper Farnsworth and Amelia Coburn 3-6, 1-6. Number two doubles partners Mae Murphy and Lily Caitlin defeated Subia Khan and Anna Wolosinski, 6-2, 6-3.

Last week, Harwood’s girls’ tennis team lost to Montpelier, 5-2. “Another close one . . . three matches could have gone either way, unfortunately they didn't go our way. Playoffs are going to be super interesting, as there have been so many close matches!” said coach Kristin Kassis.

Also, this week, the Harwood boys’ tennis team lost to Middlebury 6-1 on Monday, May 22.

Cole Baitz got Harwood’s win against Lewis Suchomel 4-6, 6-3, 10-6. Harwood’s Lucas Brumm lost to Jackson Murray, 6-0, 6-1. Middlebury’s Kellan Bartlett defeated Alvar Calvo 3-6, 6-3, 10-8. Harwood’s Daniel Steber lost to Aidan Chance 6-2, 6-3. Ollie Kottke lost to Brian Newton 6-4, 6-2. Doubles team Jack Wolfe and Biel Aytes lost to Iver Anderson and Milo Rees 6-2, 6-0. Harwood forfeited the number two doubles match.

“They're a tough team and they definitely outplayed us at their game. To beat them, we would need to play well in our brand of tennis, which just wasn't quite there today,” said Harwood coach Grif Edwards.