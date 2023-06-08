Harwood senior Charlie Flint took first place in the 3000m and second in the 1500m at the Division II state track meet at Burlington High School on a very hot Friday afternoon, June 2. The Harwood girls’ team finished in fifth place overall with 28 points. The boys’ team did not score any points.

“Charlie has always been a talented distance runner, but she took her training to the next level over the last 12 to 18 months,” said coach Jake Pitman. “While she was just barely edged by another talented athlete in the 1500m, she blew away the entire field in the 3000m. I believe she will be most competitive at longer distances. I am excited to see her compete in races longer than 5000 meters at Colorado College, where she is competing in collegiate cross country and track and field. She is our only graduating senior other than Leo, our Italian exchange student. She is an excellent student, leader, and human being, not to mention one of the greatest distance runners Harwood has ever had.”

The Harwood girls 4x800m relay team, comprised of Heidi Haraldsen, Rowan Clough, Celia Wing and Flint, came in in second place. “It was an excellent way for Harwood to begin the state meet and my favorite race of the entire afternoon,” said Pitman.

Sophomore Haraldsen got sixth place in the 1500m. “Heidi is our most multi-faceted track and field athlete and one of the hardest working members of the team. She will be joining John Kerrigan in Italy this summer to represent the U.S. Skyrunning Team,” Pitman said.

Harwood girls 4x100m relay team, composed of Eliana Buckingham, Damiana Leese, Haraldsen and Addison Gibbs, got sixth place. “The Harwood girls’ sprinters put together their fastest relay of the season at the state meet. It couldn't have come at a better time. They scored points for the Harwood girls’ team by coming in sixth place,” said Pitman.

Freshman Tzedek Fishman took ninth place in the 100m. “This year, Tzedek established himself as one of the most talented ninth-grade sprinters in Vermont across all divisions. He ended the season on an impressive streak of personal records across nearly all of his events in the final few track meets,” Pitman said.

Last week, Harwood’s boys’ lacrosse team defeated Burlington 11-5 to make it to the D II semi-finals against Mt. Anthony on Tuesday, June 6. After a hard-fought battle, Mt. Anthony came out on top, 8-7 to win the semi-final.

In the D II boy’s tennis quarterfinals, Harwood faced Stowe on Friday, June 2. Stowe came away with a 7-0 win. Stowe’s number one Bo Graves defeated Lucas Brumm 7-5, 6-0. Harwood’s number two Cole Baitz lost to Ben Nissenbuam 6-1, 6-2. Number three Alvar Calvo was defeated by Stowe’s TJ Guffey 7-5, 6-0. Number four Daniel Steber lost to Parker Guffey of Stowe, 7-5, 6-0. Harwood’s number five singles player Colby Englehardt was defeated by Jesse Brown, 6-3, 6-3. In doubles, Christopher Cumminsky and Ollie Kottlke fell to Woody Reichelt and JP Marhefka, 6-1, 6-2. Number two doubles team Jack Wolfe and Jeswin Antony lost to Leo Jercinovic and Max Biedermann, 6-0, 6-0.

The girls’ lacrosse quarterfinal between Harwood and Hartford was postponed on Friday, June 2, due to storm delays after the teams played more than a half. The game resumed on Saturday, June 3, where they’d left off, with Harwood at one goal and Hartford at six. The final score after resuming play on Saturday was Harwood 3, Hartford 19.

On Friday, “Harwood got the first goal of the game. Sadie Nordle got possession off the first draw and drew a foul in the Hartford 8-meter. Harwood scored in the first 30 seconds. Harwood’s defense would then keep the Canes at bay for the next seven minutes of the game. First goal scored by Hartford at the 18:45 mark. We played for approximately six more minutes then the storm delay occurred. Hartford had scored 6 to our 1 by this point in the game,” said coach Hillary Wheeler.

On Saturday, “Hartford scored a few more goals, but got in foul trouble with two players receiving yellow cards. Harwood continued to play strong and made adjustments defensively to slow Hartford down. Addey Olney swiped a low goal in. Libby Spina also had a goal. Abi Leighty had 11 saves and had a few runs with the ball up the field.” Wheeler said she is “Proud of this team and their ability to stay focused on how Harwood lacrosse plays our game. A big thank you to all our supporters over this past season!”